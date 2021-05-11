AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,015 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Masco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,108,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $390,448,000 after buying an additional 39,715 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Masco by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,525,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,608,000 after purchasing an additional 969,633 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Masco by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,778,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,563,000 after purchasing an additional 134,086 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Masco by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,478,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,062,000 after purchasing an additional 492,739 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Masco by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,476,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,955,000 after purchasing an additional 41,583 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 6,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $348,087.60. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $2,089,640.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,851,370.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,855 shares of company stock worth $5,140,557. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $67.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $38.98 and a 1 year high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.91.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.