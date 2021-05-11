New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.17 Million Position in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,482 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,439 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:CSII opened at $34.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.14 and a beta of 1.19. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $48.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $63.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.18 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 10.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.