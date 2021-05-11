State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 14,020 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 11.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,020 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $3,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter worth about $4,124,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 398.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TPX shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 14,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $577,645.20. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $3,617,801.60. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 236,672 shares of company stock valued at $8,839,624. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $39.20 on Tuesday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $41.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.34.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

