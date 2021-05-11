State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.09% of Selective Insurance Group worth $4,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,020,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,895,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,320,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,448,000 after purchasing an additional 180,661 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,439,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,431,000 after purchasing an additional 137,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 242,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,272,000 after purchasing an additional 134,244 shares during the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $76.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.37 and its 200 day moving average is $68.06. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.14 and a twelve month high of $78.99.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $803.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.43 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $107,712.32. Also, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 32,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total value of $2,448,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Selective Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

