State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $4.16 Million Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 32.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 285,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,208 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $4,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.4% in the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 8,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 64.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.58. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.93 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 2.45%.

In other news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 10,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $169,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,026,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $196,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,065,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,246,160.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,508 shares of company stock valued at $568,087. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APLE. TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

