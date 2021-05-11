Lake Street Capital Raises inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Price Target to $16.00

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) had its price objective lifted by Lake Street Capital from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of inTEST from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INTT opened at $12.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 630.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.10. inTEST has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. inTEST had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 3.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of inTEST during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of inTEST by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 14,816 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of inTEST by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 65,278 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC bought a new position in shares of inTEST during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,597,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in shares of inTEST during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, medical, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

