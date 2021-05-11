Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) PT Raised to $185.00 at Morgan Stanley

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VMC. Raymond James began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $162.53.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

NYSE VMC opened at $190.76 on Monday. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $194.17. The stock has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.49%.

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 157.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.