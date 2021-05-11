ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Given “Hold” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their hold rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

ZIOP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. ZIOPHARM Oncology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.60.

ZIOPHARM Oncology stock opened at $2.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.28. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $5.95.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIOP. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 262.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 9,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

