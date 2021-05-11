DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 406,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,515 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gerdau by 61.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Gerdau by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter. 3.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gerdau alerts:

NYSE:GGB opened at $6.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.82. Gerdau S.A. has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $7.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.0735 dividend. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GGB. Zacks Investment Research raised Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. HSBC downgraded Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Gerdau from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gerdau currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB).

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.