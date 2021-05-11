Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,475 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 24.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 172,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 33,910 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at about $705,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 64.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 180,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 70,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 13.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 61,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCL opened at $26.27 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.58.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. HSBC cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.29.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at $36,620,262.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

