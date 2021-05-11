VolitionRx (VNRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) will release its Q1 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect VolitionRx to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 million. On average, analysts expect VolitionRx to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.27 million, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.92. VolitionRx has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.67.

VNRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Aegis upped their price target on shares of VolitionRx from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of VolitionRx in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

VolitionRx Company Profile

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q Vet Cancer Screening Test for veterinary applications. The company also develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers.

