Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 937.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARWR shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.58.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $66.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.88. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $92.60. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.69 and a beta of 1.62.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.17). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.42 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

