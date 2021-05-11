Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.02 million. On average, analysts expect Regulus Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLS opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.41. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Regulus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, April 17th.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1 development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

