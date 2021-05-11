Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Holdings Cut by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $4,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Landstar System by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.87.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $180.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.98. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $101.14 and a one year high of $182.63. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Landstar System’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.69%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

