Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoreLogic were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreLogic during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CoreLogic during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreLogic during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 3,754.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CoreLogic by 386.4% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLGX opened at $79.62 on Tuesday. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.67 and a 52 week high of $90.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.58 and a 200 day moving average of $78.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.09.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $422.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.52 million. CoreLogic had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

