Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Visteon by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 171,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,576,000 after purchasing an additional 76,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 761,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,645,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 210,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,435,000 after purchasing an additional 64,442 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 4.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,314,000.

Get Visteon alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Visteon in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Visteon in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VC opened at $118.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.49. Visteon Co. has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $147.55. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.35 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. Visteon had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. Analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Visteon Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.