Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $293,000 Stock Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 61.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,650 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Progress Software by 861.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 106,818 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Progress Software by 17.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 14,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PRGS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $33,194.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $43.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Progress Software Co. has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $49.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.74 and a 200-day moving average of $42.96. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.12.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $131.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.39 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.12%.

Progress Software Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

