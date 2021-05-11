Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

In related news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 4,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $418,370.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.64, for a total value of $140,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,291 shares of company stock worth $1,054,265. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

OLLI opened at $84.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.21. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.20 and a 1-year high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.74 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OLLI. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.19.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.