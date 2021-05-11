Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Gorman-Rupp were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GRC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,471,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,755,000 after buying an additional 112,702 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,780,000 after purchasing an additional 33,067 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in The Gorman-Rupp by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 278,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,022,000 after buying an additional 24,940 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in The Gorman-Rupp by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 249,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after buying an additional 20,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Gorman-Rupp by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after buying an additional 11,942 shares in the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded The Gorman-Rupp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

The Gorman-Rupp stock opened at $35.47 on Tuesday. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.75. The company has a market capitalization of $926.33 million, a P/E ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.40.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 7.42%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

