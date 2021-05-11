Arena REIT (ASX:ARF) Insider Rosemary Hartnett Purchases 9,123 Shares of Stock

Arena REIT (ASX:ARF) insider Rosemary Hartnett bought 9,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$3.28 ($2.35) per share, with a total value of A$29,959.93 ($21,399.95).

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.76.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.0372 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Arena REIT’s previous Interim dividend of $0.04. Arena REIT’s payout ratio is 61.02%.

Arena REIT Company Profile

Arena REIT is an ASX300 listed property group that owns, manages and develops social infrastructure properties across Australia. Our current portfolio of social infrastructure properties is leased to a diversified tenant base in the growing early learning and healthcare sectors.

