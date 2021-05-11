Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Director Nicholle Renee Taylor Sells 1,597 Shares

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 1,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $65,109.69.

Nicholle Renee Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

On Monday, March 22nd, Nicholle Renee Taylor purchased 67 shares of Artesian Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,596.25.

NASDAQ ARTNA opened at $39.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $371.35 million, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.02. Artesian Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $31.89 and a 52 week high of $42.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.76.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.74 million for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 10.32%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.261 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FCA Corp TX increased its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 84,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Artesian Resources by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Artesian Resources in the first quarter worth $40,000. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.