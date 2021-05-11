Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks Sells 2,614 Shares

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $114,833.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,410 shares in the company, valued at $633,031.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $43.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.07 and a 200 day moving average of $38.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 2.45. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.03 million. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SIX. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.42.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

