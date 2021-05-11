e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.10. e.l.f. Beauty reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover e.l.f. Beauty.

ELF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Truist lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.90.

In related news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 20,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $632,597.40. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $2,001,546.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 511,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,250,120.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 460,492 shares of company stock worth $13,107,521. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ELF opened at $29.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.85 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.74 and a 200-day moving average of $24.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $31.29.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

