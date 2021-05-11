TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) to post earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.25. TPG RE Finance Trust reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TPG RE Finance Trust.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). TPG RE Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 41.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRTX shares. BTIG Research started coverage on TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TPG RE Finance Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

NYSE TRTX opened at $12.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $970.44 million, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 304.82 and a current ratio of 304.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.70. TPG RE Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $13.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 21,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.