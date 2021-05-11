Brokerages Expect Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.09. Osisko Gold Royalties posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Osisko Gold Royalties.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 72.90%. The firm had revenue of $49.54 million for the quarter.

OR has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.50 price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OR opened at $13.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of $8.59 and a 52 week high of $13.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.43%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

