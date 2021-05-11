Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) Given New $0.80 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $0.60 to $0.80 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

LUCRF has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Lucara Diamond from $0.80 to $0.90 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Lucara Diamond from $0.55 to $0.70 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of LUCRF stock opened at $0.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.53. Lucara Diamond has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $0.83.

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital platform for the sale of rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

