Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ACDVF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Air Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Air Canada from $50.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Air Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Cowen upgraded shares of Air Canada from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Air Canada from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.44.

Shares of ACDVF opened at $20.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.53. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $24.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($3.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $634.62 million during the quarter. Air Canada had a negative net margin of 34.54% and a negative return on equity of 86.60%.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

