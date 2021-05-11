Cervus Equipment (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) Given New $21.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Posted by on May 11th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Cervus Equipment (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CSQPF. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Cervus Equipment from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cervus Equipment from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of CSQPF stock opened at $14.21 on Monday. Cervus Equipment has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $14.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.37.

Cervus Equipment Company Profile

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Cervus Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cervus Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.