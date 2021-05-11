Cervus Equipment (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) Given New $21.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Cervus Equipment (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CSQPF. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Cervus Equipment from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cervus Equipment from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of CSQPF stock opened at $14.21 on Monday. Cervus Equipment has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $14.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.37.

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

