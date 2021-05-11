FY2025 EPS Estimates for Kura Oncology, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:KURA)

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Kura Oncology in a report released on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will earn $5.65 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.14.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

KURA has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

Shares of NASDAQ KURA opened at $24.74 on Monday. Kura Oncology has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.15 and a quick ratio of 15.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 2.15.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.04).

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 85,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Kura Oncology news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $183,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidates are tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.