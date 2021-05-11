Wedbush Weighs in on Ardelyx, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ardelyx in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.64. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ardelyx’s FY2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ardelyx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $6.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $646.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.74. The company has a quick ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ardelyx has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $9.23.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,063.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARDX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,982,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,606,000 after buying an additional 60,320 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,860,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,372,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 734,574 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 672,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Ardelyx by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 353,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,376. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

