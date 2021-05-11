FY2023 EPS Estimates for OptiNose, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:OPTN)

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OptiNose in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OptiNose’s FY2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 230.14% and a negative return on equity of 294.64%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of OptiNose from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on OptiNose from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of OPTN opened at $2.95 on Monday. OptiNose has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.98.

In other news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 9,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $38,004.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 624,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,749.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 20,690 shares of company stock worth $81,105 in the last three months. Company insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPTN. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in OptiNose during the fourth quarter worth about $1,801,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,499,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,346,000 after acquiring an additional 189,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of OptiNose by 959.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 124,959 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP increased its stake in OptiNose by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 1,972,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 122,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in OptiNose in the first quarter valued at approximately $420,000. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

