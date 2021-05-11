Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Desjardins

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) had its price target lifted by Desjardins from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from $36.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.31.

Shares of GWLIF stock opened at $30.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.64. Great-West Lifeco has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $30.58.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

