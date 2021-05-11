bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of bpost SA/NV from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.00.

BPOSY stock opened at $11.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. bpost SA/NV has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $11.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.24.

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics segments. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

