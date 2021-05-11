Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $137,000 Position in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,925 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Berry during the first quarter valued at $63,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Berry in the first quarter worth about $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Berry in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Berry in the first quarter worth about $216,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Berry stock opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.62. Berry Co. has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $6.70. The stock has a market cap of $486.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.94.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. Berry had a positive return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that Berry Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Berry’s payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRY shares. KeyCorp raised shares of Berry from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Berry from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

