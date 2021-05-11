Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 385.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,950 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter worth about $22,253,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 944,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,416,000 after purchasing an additional 329,295 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,022,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,340,000 after purchasing an additional 290,617 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,548,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,399,000 after buying an additional 162,489 shares during the period. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

NTB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.60.

NYSE NTB opened at $39.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.98. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.24.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 27.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.70%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

