China Automotive Systems (CAAS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect China Automotive Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

China Automotive Systems stock opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $126.49 million, a PE ratio of 410.00 and a beta of 3.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.49. China Automotive Systems has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $13.69.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CAAS shares. Greenridge Global raised shares of China Automotive Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

