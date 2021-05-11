Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,677 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 602,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 243,054 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,234,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,942,000 after purchasing an additional 72,422 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter worth $10,175,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 388,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 54,329 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 790.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 94,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 83,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut TrustCo Bank Corp NY from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, Director Kimberly Adams Russell purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.82. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $728.13 million, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.20.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 26.28%. Research analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is 45.00%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST).

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.