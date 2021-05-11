Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 9,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NiSource by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,879,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $960,717,000 after buying an additional 4,522,775 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NiSource by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,492,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,889,000 after buying an additional 360,590 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NiSource by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,320,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,109,000 after buying an additional 220,332 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter worth $72,829,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in NiSource by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,150,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $122,653.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $111,150.00. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $26.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.51, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $26.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.02 and its 200 day moving average is $23.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NI. TheStreet raised NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NiSource has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

