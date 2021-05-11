Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys New Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,403 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors lifted its holdings in Comcast by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 236,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,382,000 after buying an additional 9,425 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 850,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,578,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 720,634 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,761,000 after buying an additional 22,776 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 491,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,750,000 after purchasing an additional 259,228 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,183,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $114,398,000 after purchasing an additional 465,306 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $57.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $59.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.79.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

