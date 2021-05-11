Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s Largest Position

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,055,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 47,970 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 5.2% of BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $128,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $126.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.91 and its 200 day moving average is $126.35. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.05 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

