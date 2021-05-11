Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,935 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.5% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in Apple by 141.5% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 13,976 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Apple by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 217,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,830,000 after buying an additional 10,394 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $55,155,000 after buying an additional 11,807 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 324.9% in the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grand Central Investment Group bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $4,546,000. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $126.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.05 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.91 and its 200 day moving average is $126.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.57.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

