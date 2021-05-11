Strs Ohio Sells 8,000 Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.12% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,048,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,493,000 after purchasing an additional 329,928 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,228,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,354,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,775,000 after acquiring an additional 31,443 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,106,000. Finally, Weber Alan W increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 944,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,580,000 after acquiring an additional 281,754 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $775.81 million, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.28. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.27 and a one year high of $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $438.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.50 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 55.83%. Equities research analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.