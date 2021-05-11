Strs Ohio Buys 15,000 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPRX. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 166.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 12,796 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPRX stock opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3.87. The company has a market cap of $498.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.53. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $5.19.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.06 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 60.48%. On average, analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

CPRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.63.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) and myasthenia gravis; and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

