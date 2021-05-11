Strs Ohio Grows Holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 3,285.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,813,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,516 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $517,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 56,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 30,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 180,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christopher Hufnagel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $81,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,972,180.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Volkema sold 6,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $261,327.50. Insiders sold a total of 20,380 shares of company stock worth $786,539 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

WWW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.36.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $43.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.79. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.64, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.56 and a 12-month high of $44.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.97 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. Analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.78%.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

