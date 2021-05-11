UroGen Pharma (URGN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect UroGen Pharma to post earnings of ($1.26) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 million. On average, analysts expect UroGen Pharma to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

URGN stock opened at $17.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.32. UroGen Pharma has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $30.89.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on UroGen Pharma from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.