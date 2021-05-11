Bank of America Lowers Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) to Underperform

Bank of America downgraded shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $42.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $50.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners cut shares of Corteva from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.27.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of CTVA opened at $46.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 57.30, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.35. Corteva has a 52 week low of $22.38 and a 52 week high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 63,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.