Zogenix, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zogenix in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Shares of ZGNX stock opened at $18.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.60. Zogenix has a 12 month low of $16.73 and a 12 month high of $32.42.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.02). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 8,758.48%. The company had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 995.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZGNX. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix in the first quarter valued at $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

