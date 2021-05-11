Raymond James Reiterates “$36.00” Price Target for Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF)

Raymond James set a $36.00 price objective on Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Profound Medical from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Profound Medical in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profound Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.56.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

PROF opened at $18.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.52. Profound Medical has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $28.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.92 million, a PE ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 1.45.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 million. Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 275.12% and a negative return on equity of 33.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Profound Medical will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROF. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 1,725.4% during the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 839,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,262,000 after buying an additional 793,700 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 126,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 182,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after buying an additional 64,500 shares during the period. 35.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.