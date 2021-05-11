New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 8,300 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth $424,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GPRE shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of GPRE stock opened at $29.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.96. Green Plains Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $32.57.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.93 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. Green Plains’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James F. Crowley sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $510,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,143.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Mapes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $313,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,343.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $934,450 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

