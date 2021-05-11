New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.23% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HT. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,289.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

Shares of HT opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average of $9.00.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.69. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 51.54%. Analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.